Lotto and 10eLotto extraction: today’s winning numbers Saturday 26 November 2022

Today, Saturday 26 November 2022, the drawing of Lotto number 142 of 2022 and of 10eLotto will take place at 8 pm. TPI follows live, in real time, the Lotto and 10eLotto extraction scheduled for today, November 26, 2022, at 8 pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers from the latest wheel-by-wheel Lotto draw:

LOT DRAWINGS – LOT – Extraction number 142 of 26 November 2022

BARI 34 – 40 – 63 – 20 – 10



CAGLIARI 10 – 42 – 48 – 51 – 2

FLORENCE 40 – 51 – 80 – 25 – 88

GENOA 87 – 10 – 44 – 26 – 55

MILAN 8 – 10 – 68 – 44 – 48

NAPLES 70 – 85 – 76 – 69 – 34

PALERMO 33 – 86 – 49 – 4 – 57

ROME 54 – 57 – 71 – 33 – 43

TURIN 43 – 66 – 87 – 17 – 72

VENICE 39 – 7 – 37 – 76 – 55

NATIONAL 4 -59 – 50 – 18 – 8

10 AND LOT – Today’s draw Saturday 26 November 2022

3 -7 – 11 – 14 – 17 – 19 – 25 – 40 – 41 – 50 – 51 – 57 – 69 – 70 – 75 – 76 – 80 – 85 – 87 – 88

Gold number: 11

Double Gold: 11 – 40

Gong: 42

(The winning numbers of today’s Lotto and 10eLotto (ten and Lotto) draw are published on the official website of the state monopolies agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it. We decline all responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the monopolies website and/or at the betting shop)

EXTRACTION 10 AND EXTRA LOT – Today’s draw, Saturday 26 November 2022

23 – 28 – 30 – 31 – 39 – 42 – 44 – 45 – 54 – 56 – 59 – 61 – 63 – 68 – 74

Late numbers as of today, Saturday 26 November 2022

What are the late Lotto numbers? Below are the late numbers in view of today’s Lotto draw, Saturday 26 November 2022:

Milan 59 (147)

Venice 55 (119)

Genoa 24 (116)

National 15 (100)

Bari 61 (94)

Cagliari 54 (94)

Rome 23 (93)

Venice 32 (93)

Milan 75 (92)

Venice 59 (91)

(Source Lottomatica)

The Lotto game consists in the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once drawn, the number in question is not returned to the urn.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the draws. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.