Lotto and 10eLotto Draw: Today’s Winning Numbers Tuesday 30 July 2024

Today, Tuesday 30 July 2024, at 8:00 pm, the Lotto number 121 of 2024 and 10eLotto will be drawn. TPI is following the Lotto and 10eLotto draws live, in real time, scheduled for today, 30 July 2024, at 8:00 pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers of the latest Lotto draw, wheel by wheel:

LOTTO DRAWS – LOTTO – Draw number 121 of July 30, 2024

BARI 85 – 42 – 2 – 15 – 88

CAGLIARI 84 – 46 – 42 – 45 – 2

FLORENCE 52 – 61 – 29 – 8 – 19

GENOA 37 – 14 – 44 – 18 – 30

MILAN 69 – 88 – 15 – 7 – 6

NAPLES 49 – 66 – 17 – 70 – 65

49 – 66 – 17 – 70 – 65 PALERMO 87 – 57 – 32 – 52 – 67

ROME 70 – 53 – 25 – 86 – 3

TURIN 31 – 78 – 43 – 84 – 53

VENICE 44 – 71 – 57 – 8 – 64

NATIONAL 53 – 38 – 1 – 51 – 42

10 AND LOT – Today’s draw, Tuesday 30 July 2024

14 – 31 – 37 – 42 – 44 – 46 – 49 – 52 – 53 – 57 – 61 – 66 – 69 – 70 – 71 – 78 – 84 – 85 – 87 – 88

Golden Number: 85

Double Gold: 85 – 42

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competitions are published on the official website of the State Monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/. We decline all responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the Monopolies website and/or at the betting shop)

DRAWING 10 E LOTTO EXTRA – Today’s drawing, Tuesday 30 July 2024

2 – 6 – 7 – 8 – 15 – 17 – 18 – 19 – 25 – 29 – 30 – 32 – 43 – 45 – 86

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competitions are published on the official website of the State Monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/. We decline all responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the Monopolies website and/or at the betting shop)

Lotto is a game that has fascinated millions of Italians for decades. Are you among those who have played? Do you want to find out if you have won? Do you also want to find out the winning numbers of the Superenalotto draw? HERE DRAWS OF LOTTO, SUPERENALOTTO AND 10eLOTTO

ATTENTION: Gambling can become a disease. If you have a gambling problem or need advice contact www.giocaresponsabile.it (toll-free number 800 921 121).

The late numbers as of today, Tuesday 30 July 2024

What are the delayed Lotto numbers? Below are the delayed numbers for today’s Lotto draw, Tuesday 30 July 2024:

75 – Naples (109)

77 – Cagliari (104)

39 – Florence (102)

19 – Rome (95)

44 – Rome (91)

42 – Milan (88)

31 – Genoa (88)

10 – Palermo (87)

73 – Venice (83)

45 – Turin (80)

(Source Lottomatica)

ALL LOTTO DRAWS (ARCHIVE)

The game of Lot consists of the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once drawn, the number in question is not put back into the ballot box.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractionsThey are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.