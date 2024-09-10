Lotto and 10eLotto Draw: Today’s Winning Numbers Tuesday 10 September 2024

Today, Tuesday 10 September 2024, at 8:00 pm, the Lotto number 145 of 2024 and 10eLotto will be drawn. TPI is following the Lotto and 10eLotto draws live, in real time, scheduled for today, 10 September 2024, at 8:00 pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers of the latest Lotto draw, wheel by wheel:

LOTTO DRAWS – LOTTO – Draw number 145 of September 10, 2024

BARI 47 – 60 – 46 – 12 – 29

CAGLIARI 64 – 77 – 88 – 73 – 45

FLORENCE 80 – 69 – 7 – 88 – 33

GENOA 69 – 8 – 24 – 65 – 41

MILAN 86 – 30 – 6 – 72 – 82

NAPLES 63 – 56 – 32 – 44 – 80

PALERMO 65 – 54 – 82 – 66 – 85

ROME 15 – 44 – 30 – 55 – 28

TURIN 4 – 7 – 43 – 5 – 31

VENICE 65 – 49 – 46 – 32 – 57

NATIONAL 77 – 89 – 7 – 21 – 83

10 AND LOT – Today’s draw, Tuesday 10 September 2024

4 – 7 – 8 – 15 – 30 – 44 – 46 – 47 – 49 – 54 – 56 – 60 – 63 – 64 – 65 – 69 – 77 – 80 – 86 – 88

Golden Number: 47

Double Gold: 47 – 60

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competitions are published on the official website of the State Monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/. We decline all responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the Monopolies website and/or at the betting shop)

EXTRACTION 10 E LOTTO EXTRA – Today’s extraction, Tuesday 10 September 2024

5 – 6 – 12 – 24 – 29 – 32 – 33 – 41 – 43 – 45 – 55 – 66 – 72 – 73 – 82

Lotto is a game that has fascinated millions of Italians for decades. Are you among those who have played? Do you want to find out if you have won? Do you also want to find out the winning numbers of the Superenalotto draw? HERE DRAWS OF LOTTO, SUPERENALOTTO AND 10eLOTTO

ATTENTION: Gambling can become a disease. If you have a gambling problem or need advice contact www.giocaresponsabile.it (toll-free number 800 921 121).

The late numbers as of today, Tuesday 10 September 2024

What are the delayed Lotto numbers? Below are the delayed numbers for today’s Lotto draw, Tuesday 10 September 2024:

75 – Naples (133)

77 – Cagliari (128)

44 – Rome (115)

31 – Genoa (112)

73 – Venice (107)

10 – Rome (104)

42 – Rome (97)

66 – Florence (94)

86 – Bari (90)

10 – Milan (90)

(Source Lottomatica)

The game of Lot consists of the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once drawn, the number in question is not put back into the ballot box.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractionsThey are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.