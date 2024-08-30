Lotto and 10eLotto Draw: Today’s Winning Numbers Friday 30 August 2024

Today, Friday 30 August 2024, at 8:00 pm, the Lotto number 139 of 2024 and 10eLotto will be drawn. TPI is following the Lotto and 10eLotto draws live, in real time, scheduled for today, 30 August 2024, at 8:00 pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers of the latest Lotto draw, wheel by wheel:

LOTTO DRAWS – LOTTO – Draw number 139 of August 30, 2024

BARI 9 – 62 – 10 – 17 – 65

CAGLIARI 66 – 58 – 77 – 16 – 88

FLORENCE 51 – 50 – 10 – 5 – 70

GENOA 49 – 89 – 27 – 42 – 50

MILAN 48 – 22- 60 – 62 – 71

NAPLES 28 – 81 – 87 – 82 – 51

PALERMO 90 – 67 – 13 – 65 – 6

ROME 59 – 60 – 10 – 71 – 24

TURIN 65 – 1 – 68 – 47 – 34

VENICE 46 – 6 – 59 – 73 – 19

NATIONAL 36 – 84 – 25 – 80 – 17

10 AND LOT – Today’s draw, Friday 30 August 2024

1 – 6 – 9 – 22 – 28 – 46 – 48 – 49 – 50 – 51 – 58 – 59 – 60 – 62 – 65 – 66 – 67 – 81 – 89 – 90

Golden Number: 9

Double Gold: 9 – 62

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competitions are published on the official website of the State Monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/. We decline all responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the Monopolies website and/or at the betting shop)

DRAWING 10 E LOTTO EXTRA – Today’s drawing, Friday 30 August 2024

5 – 10 – 13 – 16 – 17 – 27 – 42 – 47 – 68 – 71 – 73 – 77 – 82 – 87 – 88

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competitions are published on the official website of the State Monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/. We decline all responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the Monopolies website and/or at the betting shop)

Lotto is a game that has fascinated millions of Italians for decades. Are you among those who have played? Do you want to find out if you have won? Do you also want to find out the winning numbers of the Superenalotto draw? HERE DRAWS OF LOTTO, SUPERENALOTTO AND 10eLOTTO

ATTENTION: Gambling can become a disease. If you have a gambling problem or need advice contact www.giocaresponsabile.it (toll-free number 800 921 121).

The late numbers as of today, Friday 30 August 2024

What are the delayed Lotto numbers? Below are the delayed numbers for today’s Lotto draw, Friday, August 30, 2024:

75 – Naples (127)

77 – Cagliari (122)

44 – Rome (109)

31 – Genoa (106)

73 – Venice (101)

10 – Rome (98)

42 – Rome (91)

66 – Florence (88)

86 – Bari (84)

10 – Milan (84)

(Source Lottomatica)

ALL LOTTO DRAWS (ARCHIVE)

The game of Lot consists of the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once drawn, the number in question is not put back into the ballot box.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractionsThey are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.