They say comparisons are hateful, but they’re probably even more so if your sister is an international supermodel. That is what has been happening to Lottie Moss (London, 25 years old) all her life. She has spent years facing the long shadow of Kate Moss (Croydon, United Kingdom, 49 years old), which, according to her, has caused her psychological and personal problems. The young woman tries, by all means, to gain a foothold in the fashion industry, but the rest of her always has the name of her sister, on her father’s side and from whom she is separated 24 years, in her mouth. And she’s not like she’s stopped talking about Kate Moss either. She now she’s done it on a british reality show, Celebs Go Datingwhere he has recounted his relationship and his family problems.

“I know where the problems come from. I have felt abandoned by my sister. We haven’t had a good relationship for many years, ”said the model during a conversation with a therapist from the television program. It is not easy to be a model, but it is even more difficult if your sister is one of the most important in history. Comparisons have been a constant in her life, something that has affected her mental health and has even reconsidered her future: “I felt that nothing she did with her was going to be as good as what I thought. that she did. I can’t get over that, so what position does she leave me in?” They have never had a close relationship, not even in Lottie’s early days as a model: “Kate is the queen and I’m a little princess,” she said in 2017.

In their social networks —on Instagram she is about to reach 600,000 followers— she uploads the content she wants to show, but she has confessed that there were times when she gave up “the real Lottie” to put up a barrier and hide who she really was. “Everybody I go to has some kind of Kate Moss poster, a Kate Moss book, a can of Kate Moss Diet Coke, and everyone mentions her,” she says on the show. the model, who after years of hearing that she is a nepobaby tired of criticism He is now a star on the OnlyFans platform.

His journey through the catwalks began when he was 16 years old. Precisely, it was at the wedding of Kate Moss with the rocker Jamie Hince, in 2011, where she captured all eyes on her by acting as a bridesmaid. From that moment on, her family began to receive proposals to make her a model. She dropped out of school and entered a world conditioned by her sister’s past and the approval of her family. She signed with Storm Model Management, a London agency that has had clients such as Carla Bruni, Cara Delevingne, Emma Watson and, naturally, Kate Moss. Her beginnings in modeling led her to star in magazine covers and runway shows, but the fashion industry became obsessed with the fact that she was a younger version of her sister and did not let her discover her true identity. She has never hidden the rejection of her by the industry and the hateful comparisons of her. In it podcast Call Her Daddy, revealed some of the anecdotes of those early years. “She was super insecure and people in the industry told me that she had to lose weight. She often came to set crying, they insisted that I would feel better after having a drink or putting something in.”

Last year Lottie’s life changed radically. She went from working for brands like Chanel, Calvin Klein or Tommy Hilfiger to being a star of OnlyFans, a platform on which she posts explicit images. Her followers pay between 5 and 10 euros per photo, a figure that rises to 50 if they claim something more intimate. In addition, the young woman spent a few months in rehabilitation for her alcohol and drug problems. Something that, probably also despite her, reminded many of the darkest days of Kate Moss, who even came to be nicknamed as Cocaine Kate either The tank after some photos of him using drugs were published. He apologized, but it took him a few years to recover the million-dollar contracts.