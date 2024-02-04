Dubai (Etihad)

Lottie Kopecky, from the Shabab Al-Ahly team, won the elite category title, and Aisha Fouladh, from the “My Wash” team, won the title of the Emirati female amateur category, in the “Women’s Race”, which was held within the competitions of the eighth edition of the Ladder Cycling Championship, organized by the private office of His Excellency. His Highness the Ruler of Dubai.

The start of the race was given by Omair bin Juma Al Falasi, Director General of the Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee for the Championship. The race was also attended by Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, and members of the Supreme Organizing Committee.

Sheikha Madiya bint Hasher Al Maktoum, champion of the 2021 and 2023 editions, led the “My Wash” team to win the Emirati female amateur category, as she was present throughout the race and motivated the contestants before and during the competitions. Aisha Fouladh from the “My Wash” team took first place in the Emirati female amateur category, followed by In second place was Moza Al-Ghafli, also from the My Wash team, and in third place was Ghaya Al-Mahrazi, from the Airwick Racing team.

At the team level, “My Wash” achieved first place, the Al Wathba team came in second place, the Airwick team came in third place, and Moza Salem Al Mansouri from the Al Wathba team came in first place in the over-40 category, while Aisha Fouladh won first place in “Speed ​​in the Middle of the Road.” ».

In the elite category, Lotti Kubicki from the Shabab Al-Ahli team came in first place, followed by Lorena Wipes from the Dubai Police team, and in third place was Petra Junco from the Dubai Police team. In terms of team rankings, the Dubai Police team came in first place, and Shabab Al-Ahly in second place. , and Salt took third place.

Lotte Kopecky from Shabab Al-Ahly won first place in “Speed ​​in the Middle of the Road,” and Helle von Eckt from the Bonn Racing team came in first place in the over-40 category.

The race was held for a distance of 108 km in the Saih Al Salam area in the Al Marmoum Nature Reserve, with the participation of 150 female competitors, in the two elite categories, with 112 female competitors for residents and those invited from outside the country. Teams from federations from Gulf Cooperation Council countries participated, such as: the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and for the first time Iraq, in addition to the female citizens category, and the number of nationalities of participating contestants increased to 36 different nationalities in this edition, while the number of participating teams reached 23.

Omair bin Juma Al Falasi, Director General of the Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Championship, praised the performance of the female competitors, who presented the best and strongest levels throughout the race, and translated the great preparations they had made to appear in this distinctive way, and were keen to combine the categories of professionals and amateurs through In the race itself; Because this gives our players the opportunity to participate in competitions with female professionals and monitor their performance, which increases their experience.

He added: “The performance of all participants met expectations, as they presented this beautiful competitive painting, and the race was distinguished by its competitiveness and positive levels, despite the speed of the wind, which contributed to raising the level of the challenge.”

Belgian Lotte Kubicki, a player for Shabab Al Ahly Club, who won first place in the individual category of the women’s elite race, expressed her happiness at winning this strong race, which witnessed strong competition in most of its stages, noting that this race is the best preparation for her and the team to participate in the UAE Women’s Tour. Which will be held from February 8 to 11.

Emirati Aisha Foulad, cyclist of the “My Wash” team, who won first place in the individual amateur category for Emirati women, confirmed her happiness in achieving the amateur category title for the first time, despite her participation in more than one previous edition, and she said: “My happiness is overwhelming. I participate every year, but I do not succeed.” “I previously won first place, and I sought to achieve my ambition in this edition, and in cooperation with my colleagues and after participating in many internal and external camps, I succeeded in contributing to securing first and second places for my team.”

Fouladh thanked Sheikha Madiya bint Hasher bin Mani Al Maktoum for her support, and her coach Yousef Mirza for his continuous efforts with the team that resulted in achieving this achievement.