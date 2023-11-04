Cruz Azul clings to its aspirations and the team’s improvements in recent weeks have the team from the country’s capital with real options to at least reach the playoff round. Although one could conclude that sneaking into the Play-Inn would be a big reward for the celestial team, the reality is that it is an option that they have in their hands and they will do everything possible to make it a successful reality.
However, the reality is that for weeks it has been expected that the team from the country’s capital would sign off on failure and that is why the board has been analyzing for some time what steps to take ahead of 2024. In fact, the people of the capital They will have to assess one more problem that was not initially on the agenda and that has a first and last name, it is Augusto Lotti, a man whose card belongs to the celestials and who would return from his loan earlier than planned.
According to information from Nahuel Ferreira, Lanús is not at all satisfied with Lotti’s work and the Argentine team is already working to unilaterally end Augusto’s loan. That being the case, the forward would return in January, a serious problem for the machine, since the light blues do not want him in the squad and he would automatically arrive to occupy a place for someone not born in Mexico, which would stop a transfer option for the light blues, who They have several names on the list that would be frustrated.
#Lotti #real #problem #Cruz #Azul