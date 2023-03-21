Home page World

Split

A young couple from England win a million pounds in the lottery. Since then, the two have spent their lives in luxury resorts or on cruises.

Munich – Most people probably dream of it, but for a couple from England the dream came true. Terry Kennedy (29) and Kay Yoxall (36) from Barnsley have been richer by a million pounds, the equivalent of around 1.1 million euros, since winning the lottery a year ago. With drastic effects on her life.

Like the British Mirror reported, the two immediately quit their jobs after learning about their lottery win. Since then, Terry Kennedy and Kay Yoxall have fulfilled their dream and traveled around the world. The couple spends every month in a different luxury resort. In the past twelve months, the two have come up with a proud country record. Even a lucky guy from Franconia would have the opportunity to have such a life because he won the lottery, but he hasn’t picked up the prize yet.

For a couple from England, the dream of winning the lottery came true (symbol image) © IMAGO/blickwinkel

Lottery winners move from one luxury resort to another after quitting their jobs

“Winning the lottery turned our lives upside down. Now we finally have the opportunity to travel the whole world,” says Yoxall. And they’ve been using it extensively ever since. In the past year, the couple has visited twelve travel destinations thanks to their lottery win:

new York

Mexico

Thailand

Dubai

Portugal

Las Vegas

Australia

New Zealand

Italy

Turkey

Budapest

Caribbean (Luxury Cruise)

Source: mirror.co.uk

Kennedy, who still can’t believe his luck, explained the past year that they wanted to take a break first. “Before, we couldn’t afford to travel far. Now we’re in a different amazing place in the world every month.” Over the past year, the pair have been swimming with dolphins in Mexico, snorkeling with turtles, enjoying New York City helicopter tours, and skydiving, he says. You always think that you actually have no chance of such a win. “But this time we were lucky. We still have to pinch ourselves every day,” Yoxall said. And the couple has already planned their next travel destinations.

Not just luxury resorts: lottery winners also want to use their winnings to renovate their house

So the next thing on the agenda is a Mediterranean cruise, before having to relax from the exertions for a week afterwards. The couple like to go on cruises, like Terry dem Mirror told. “You can wake up every day in a different part of the world and experience breathtaking things. We’re going on a cruise soon that will take us to Panama, Colombia and Mexico. Then it’s off to Jamaica for a week.”

But the two would also like to invest part of the profits in their house in Barnsley and put it into the renovation. “It was badly needed,” Kay said. “Now we have the money and the time to beautify our home.” In the past, “after a long difficult time”, a lottery player from Upper Bavaria was also happy to win millions. (Niklas Mueller)