Lotto players from California are happy about winning billions. However, they now have a lawsuit against them for alleged theft.

Winning the big lottery jackpot once in a lifetime is a dream for many people and will remain a dream for most. Last year, however, two lottery players were lucky enough to win $2.04 billion. But two people now have a lawsuit to deal with, reports TMZ.

Lottery win: acquaintance is said to have stolen the lottery ticket

After two men from California won the equivalent of around 1.8 billion euros in the lottery, an acquaintance now speaks up. The note is said to have been stolen from him. A man named Jose R. claims that he bought the lottery ticket the day before the billion dollar jackpot draw, but was then robbed that same day. That is said to have been on November 7, 2022 in a shopping center in the US state of California. According to Jose R., the thief was an acquaintance “Reggie” who did not want to return the note. The alleged thief claimed that he did not win.

Lawsuit: California man reports official winner

When Edwin C. was officially announced the win a month later, Jose R. reported the alleged theft of the lottery and demanded damages from the court. He declares himself the winner of the jackpot and demands an investigation before the winnings are paid out. Jose R. reported his alleged acquaintance “Reggie” and also Edward C.

Theft unlikely: California Lottery comments on the allegations

However, when asked by TMZ, a spokesman for the California Lottery pointed out that it does not have the authority to investigate criminal activity among its players. Such allegations will only be investigated by the local law enforcement agency. The Lottery’s sole role is to assist in the matter by answering questions and/or providing evidence as permitted by law. The California Lottery also continues to believe that Edward C. is the legitimate winner. (hk)