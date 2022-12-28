Mega da Virada will pay BRL 500 million to the winner next Saturday (31), the biggest prize ever paid by Caixa. An amount close to that was not redeemed by winners of all types of lotteries between January and November of this year. According to Caixa Econômica Federal, R$ 347,960,000 were “forgotten”.

+ Mega da Virada must pay a record prize of R$ 500 million in 2022, estimates Caixa

According to the law, if the winner does not claim the prize within 90 days from the draw date, the amount is fully transferred to the Student Financing Program (Fies).

In 2021, more than BRL 586 million in prizes were not redeemed by the winners. Check the values ​​of the last years:

2015: BRL 301,338,000.00

2016: BRL 320,425,000.00

2017: BRL 326,019,000.00

2018: BRL 332,208,000.00

2019: BRL 331,881,000.00

2020: BRL 314,830,000.00

2021: BRL 586,835,000.00