Huge luck for a lottery player from Baden-Württemberg: The woman won the highest win so far in the 6aus49 drawing.

The Lotto * jackpot was cracked on Saturday.

A woman from Baden-Württemberg has cleared a record win.

More than 42 million will soon land in their account.

Stuttgart – Record profit at 6aus49 *: A woman from Baden-Württemberg has the highest with around 42.5 million euros Lottery jackpot Won in a drawing 6aus49 in Germany. Lotto announced this on Monday.

Lottery win: Those were the lucky numbers of the player

The woman from the Zollernalb district won the jackpot Numbers 4, 8, 16, 22, 28 and 33. The super number 6 made her luck perfect. Since she was the only lottery player in the drawing with the combination of numbers, she can call the entire jackpot her own.

Lotto jackpot: This is how high the probability of winning was

The probability of a direct hit was according to the information from Lotto one in 140 million. According to the lottery, the exact winning amount is 42,583,626.40 euros. The money will be the lucky winner in the coming days

transferred.

So far, the record win in a 6aus49 record draw was around 37.7 million euros. At that time the jackpot went to a lucky guy from North Rhine-Westphalia. (va)