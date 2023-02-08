Home page World

Split

Lotto millionaire Chico finds a saying by FDP leader Christian Lindner anything but funny. © Hauke-Christian Dittrich, Rolf Vennenbernd/DPA; Collage: RUHR24

In a speech, Christian Lindner rejects the idea of ​​state money for everyone on their 18th birthday, advocates investments in education and introduces the lottery winner Chico.

Munich – The Dortmund lottery winner Kürsat Yildirim, better known as Chico, was disappointed by the FDP leader Christian Linder. “Christian Lindner hurt me a lot,” the new millionaire told the magazine star. “Why does he say I have no education?”

Chico shares his new lifestyle with the public. A video that has now appeared on TikTok causes frowns: Did the former steel worker buy an alligator as a pet?

Christian Lindner: It is better to invest in education than to waste money

At the traditional Epiphany meeting of the FDP at the beginning of the year, Christian Lindner let loose a tip against the Dortmunder and spoke out against a basic state inheritance for his 18th birthday. Instead, he wants to invest in education. He doesn’t think 20,000 euros from the state for everyone who comes of age is a good idea. Chico has shown that you can get through much larger sums if you have no education, said Lindner.

“Lindner wouldn’t get along in Nordstadt for a day.”

In September 2022, the man had won over nine million euros in the lottery. He then attracted a lot of media attention with the purchase of an expensive sports car and numerous donations. “I’m street smart. Lindner wouldn’t get along in Nordstadt for a day,” Chico continued. The north of Dortmund is considered a social hot spot. He has the feeling that almost everyone outside of his homeland wants to see him crash – which is also due to his past as a drug addict and petty criminal. “They’re just waiting for me to crash,” said the lottery winner. “I will prove to them that a lottery millionaire does not have to break up.” According to the 42-year-old, he now wants to invest. Chico said he didn’t want to go to the jungle camp. “But I could imagine Bachelor.” He was still single. (ib/dpa)