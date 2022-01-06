Genoa – The first prize of the € 5 million Italy 2021 Lottery goes to ticket T 018060 sold by a local distributor to Rome. The second prize of 2.5 million euros, on the other hand, goes to coupon P 297147 sold in Formigine (Modena). The 2 million euro third prize goes to coupon E 263508 sold in Magliano Sabina (Rieti); the fourth of 1.5 million goes to ticket N 330633 sold in Rome. Finally, the fifth prize of 1 million euros goes to coupon D 137599 sold in Trapani.

How much you win in the 2022 edition

The Committee for the Execution of Operations relating to Deferred Drawing Lotteries has decided to award a total of 165 prizes for a total amount of over 16 million and 806 thousand euros. Approximately 6.3 million tickets were sold in this edition. The prizes of the 165 winning tickets will then be distributed

First category awards: 1st Prize € 5,000,000, 2nd Prize € 2,500,000, 3rd Prize € 2,000,000, 4th Prize € 1,500,000, 5th Prize € 1,000,000.

Second category awards: 10 prizes of € 100,000

Third category awards: 150 prizes of € 20,000.

A total prize of 96,000 euros was reserved for the resellers where the winning tickets were purchased

THE LIST OF SECOND AND THIRD CATEGORY TICKETS

SECOND CATEGORY AWARDS (100,000 EURO)

P 038135 ROME RM

B 000019 ROME RM

F 314613 ROME RM

F 211673 VELLETRI RM

N 234317 TARANTO TA

Q 323494 FAICCHIO BN

D 469659 ORDER MN

S 267678 POMEZIA RM

C 144953 L AQUILA AQ

A 300460 FORMICOLA CE

THIRD CATEGORY AWARDS (20,000 EURO)

A 057680 CHIETI CH

O 035868 ANDRIA BT

C 193376 GIFFONI VALLE PIANA SA

A 338425 CASALECCHIO DI RENO BO

OR 007303 ROME RM

F 330680 LUCCA LU

B 304728 FIORENZUOLA D’ARDA PC

F 136548 PIETRAVAIRANO CE

C 000190 ROME RM

C 439100 BARRAFRANCA EN

B 044085 TEANO CE

OR 356727 NOCERA SUPERIORE SA

D 485178 PORTO RECANATI MC

AND 161487 NUORO NU

B 348872 FABRO TR

C 476274 MILAN MI

D 425660 CASTELLAMMARE DEL GOLFO TP

D 484056 MANDELLO DEL LARIO LC

B 028149 FIESOLE FI

C 049533 ROME RM

C 081817 CAMPOFILONE FM

C 147864 HERCULANEUM NA

P 125567 MIRANO VE

R 154132 CIVITELLA VAL DI CHIANA AR

E 205 190 POGGIOFIORITO CH

AND 396952 ROME RM

P 186759 FLORENCE FI

F 148910 VICENZA VI

D 352722 MILAN MI

AA 335039 ONLINE

P 274234 SEREGNO MB

N 031791 ROME RM

B 193001 ANCONA AN

A 019679 ROME RM

D 069734 BRENTINO BELLUNO VR

A 373260 SESTOLA MO

N 031992 MILAN MI

B 201329 TEULADA SU

F 256909 TARQUINIA VT

B 260236 BOTRICELLO CZ

T 147997 AYAS AO

C 485433 SETTIMO TORINESE TO

P 056997 ROME RM

P 274337 ARONA NO

R 245661 TOSCOLANO MADERNO BS

S 352627 BERGAMO BG

D 136144 MILAN MI

Q 225220 UDINE UD

P 469261 AREZZO AR

P 255815 ATRIPALDA AV

C 410576 SAN PROSPERO MO

S 066233 MILAN MI

Q 145570 BRIGNANO GERA D ADDA BG

P 080262 CUSANO MILANINO MI

AT 311978 MILAN MI

AT 441287 POLIGNANO A MARE BA

R 009740 ROME RM

C 215965 ASCOLI PICENO AP

P 163875 CROTONE KR

P 083314 ROME RM

At 332207 SAN SPERATE SU

R 364190 NAPLES NA

P 268024 BRUSCIANO NA

Q 471212 CALTANISSETTA CL

R 452224 CENTALLO CN

S 496863 LONATO DEL GARDA BS

D 321835 MONTERONI DI LECCE LE

B 085411 SAN GIOVANNI VALDARNO AR

AND 258993 NAPLES NA

N 121113 BARI BA

Q 184364 PESCARA PE

Q 027049 CASTROCIELO FR

Q 370343 CAGLIARI CA

C 178362 PAVIA PV

OR 114236 CANICATTI AG

Q 115115 COLONNELLA TE

C 307771 SAVIGNANO SUL RUBICONE FC

D 029646 ROME RM

N 348895 MAGLIANO SABINA RI

B 401016 TURIN TO

Q 140601 ADRANO CT

C 308926 BRICHERASIO TO

AA 040966 ONLINE

N 035122 CERIGNOLA FG

F 460057 LUCERA FG

C 291573 COSENZA CS

N 471209 CREMONA CR

T 216823 MILAN MI

Q 381819 CAMPIGLIA MARITTIMA LI

Q 456244 NOVATE MILANESE MI

R 003495 ROME RM

OR 493942 SAN MAURO TORINESE TO

N 182324 ACIREALE CT

R 180870 CARLENTINI SR

P 089674 ROME RM

N 494754 PIEVE FISSIRAGA LO

D 212902 VILLAFRANCA PADOVANA PD

R 422337 SACILE PN

B 370828 SERMIDE MN

AND 231216 ZUGLIANO VI

B 238496 MONOPOLY BA

B 411099 SALERNO SA

N 163397 ROME RM

OR 179035 GENOA GE

N 393755 SETTIMO TORINESE TO

D 195823 PLAN OF SORRENTO NA

T 345026 LECCO LC

AND 062730 FM STOP

B 022143 FIUMICINO RM

C 042255 VERONA VR

D 330614 MAGLIANO SABINA RI

P 067130 BORGO A MOZZANO LU

F 299794 BOLOGNA BO

D 138399 CLUSONE BG

D 132910 MILAN MI

A 037864 CORLEONE PA

A 291503 FASANO BR

B 281653 VENICE VE

D 240737 ROME RM

AND 295567 DESENZANO DEL GARDA BS

OR 476567 CORSICO MI

A 284409 PESCARA PE

N 108882 BENEVENTO BN

N 035763 TURIN DI SANGRO CH

T 269844 NAPLES NA

P 158017 MILAN MI

F 295137 CASSANO MAGNAGO VA

N 282545 SOAVE VR

D 118463 GROSSETO GR

R 164955 CASTROCIELO FR

T 415698 TREZZO SULL’ADDA MI

Q 074963 AREZZO AR

A 310389 BITONTO BA

OR 348186 FERNO VA

N 253057 BATTIPAGLIA SA

S 288776 VETRALLA VT

N 030133 MODENA MO

T 372443 CASORIA NA

D 389310 CODOGNO LO

D 232097 FERRARA FE

S 013382 SAN GIUSEPPE VESUVIANO NA

D 383942 SHUTTER UP

C 088985 ASSAGO MI

S 366164 FLOOR TO

D 480096 MILAN MI

C 431098 MILAN MI

N 228593 CATANIA CT

R 458791 CASTROCIELO FR

T 241316 SABAUDIA LT

Q 063177 SESTO SAN GIOVANNI MI

In this edition of the Italy Lottery, 6,359,771 tickets were sold, against the 4,578,675 of last year, with a growth – recalls the specialized agency Agimeg – of + 38.9%. Sales in the authorized network of tobacconists and betting shops show a + 28.1% (from 3.3 to 4.3 million). In detail, tickets sold in tobacconists amounted to 3.3 million, + 24.4% compared to 2.6 million in 2020, while coupons sold in bars grew by + 47.7%, from 638,780 to 943,320.

An increasingly growing value also for local distributors (+ 55.5%), while the item “other distributors” travels with + 94.6% of sales. It should be noted that in the “historic” network (tobacconists and betting shops) for the distribution of tickets for the Italian Lottery almost 70% of the tickets are sold.

The increase in sales of the Lottery Italy 2021 also replenishes the budget for the first category prizes: in 2020, according to an agipronews elaboration, the five highest prizes were worth 8.75 million, this year it rises to 12 million (3 , 25 million more).

Confirmed the first of 5 million, while the second prize (from 2 to 2.5 million euros) and the third (which doubles from 1 to 2 million) have been adjusted upwards. The fourth prize tripled, from 500 thousand euros to 1.5 million, the fourth jumps from 250 thousand euros to 1 million.