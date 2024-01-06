Italy Lottery 2024, the first category winning tickets (top 5): all the winners

What are the winning tickets (winners) of the 2024 Italian Lottery drawn tonight, Saturday 6 January, live on Rai 1? During the special episode of Affari Tui, Amadeus announced the codes of the winning tickets. Below is the complete list of all the winning tickets (top 5) of the 2024 Italian Lottery:

1st Prize €5,000,000: UPDATING

2nd Prize €2,500,000: UPDATING

3rd Prize €2,000,000: UPDATING

4th Prize €1,500,000: UPDATING

5th Prize €1,000,000: UPDATING

ALL TICKETS DRAWN (FIRST, SECOND AND THIRD CATEGORY)

Regulation

We have seen the winning tickets of the 2024 Italy Lottery, but How do I know if I won? The serial number of the winning tickets (present in the bottom area of ​​the ticket) and the related amount are:

Announced live on January 6, 2024 (only the first category prizes will be announced), during the “Affari Tui” broadcast;

Reported in the Official Bulletin of the 2024 Italy Lottery draw, published on the website of the Customs and Monopolies Agency www.adm.gov.it and on the website www.lotteria-italia.it;

Published in newspapers and on various websites

How can I collect the prize?

The winning ticket, intact and original, must be presented (or sent at the owner's risk) to:

Lotterie Nazionali Srl Prizes Office – Viale del Campo Boario, 56/D – 00154 Rome, which will issue a specific receipt

Any Intesa Sanpaolo branch on the national territory (the Bank exclusively collects the ticket and forwards it to the National Lotteries Prizes Office, issuing the player with a specific receipt).

The winner must communicate their personal details, their address and the payment method chosen from the following: payment by bank draft equal to the amount of the winnings, to be collected at any Intesa Sanpaolo branch; credit to your bank account; credit to your postal account.

How long do I have to claim the prize?

The prizes must be claimed by presenting the ticket according to the established procedures, no later than the 180th day following the publication on the website www.adm.gov.it of the Official Bulletin of the 2024 Italy Lottery draw. Here is the complete regulation

