Lottery Italy 2024 streaming and live TV: where to see the drawing of the winning tickets

This evening, Saturday 6 January 2024, from 8.30 pm the winning tickets for the 2024 Italy Lottery will be drawn which, as usual, has been combined with a Rai television programme. During the show, the main winners of the historic lottery will be announced. Where to watch the 2024 Italian Lottery draw live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

It will be possible to follow the 2024 Italian Lottery draw live on Rai 1 where the program combined with the lottery will be broadcast from 8.30 pm: Affari Tuoi. Amadeus is running.

Italy Lottery 2024 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the draw in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection. The serial number of the winning tickets (present in the bottom area of ​​the ticket) and the related amount will then be reported in the Official Bulletin of the 2024 Italy Lottery draw, published on the website of the Customs and Monopolies Agency www.adm.gov.it and on the website www.lotteria-italia.it; and – Sunday 7 January – published in newspapers and on various websites, including Tpi.it.

How to collect the prize

We have seen where to watch the 2024 Italian Lottery draw live on TV and live streaming, but how to collect the prize? The winning ticket, intact and original, must be presented (or sent at the owner's risk) to:

Lotterie Nazionali Srl Prizes Office – Viale del Campo Boario, 56/D – 00154 Rome, which will issue a specific receipt

Any Intesa Sanpaolo branch on the national territory (the Bank exclusively collects the ticket and forwards it to the National Lotteries Prizes Office, issuing the player with a specific receipt).

The winner must communicate their personal details, their address and the payment method chosen from the following: payment by bank draft equal to the amount of the winnings, to be collected at any Intesa Sanpaolo branch; credit to your bank account; credit to your postal account.

