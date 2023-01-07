Lottery Italy 2023: third category winning tickets, the complete list

What are the third category winning tickets of the Italy Lottery 2023? Yesterday evening, Friday 6 January 2023, the winning tickets of the Italian Lottery were drawn. There are many winning tickets: ranging from the top prizes (5) of millions of euros to the “minor” ones of 50,000 (second tier) and 25,000 (third tier). But what are the winning tickets drawn last night? Below are the series, numbers and sales locations of the 150 third-category tickets drawn, worth €25,000 each:

UPDATING…

The odds of winning

We’ve seen the full list of Italy Lottery 2023’s third-category winning tickets, but what are the odds of winning the top prize? If only one coupon is purchased, it is 1 in 11,000,000 as 11,000,000 tickets have been printed. Probability that, of course, will increase if the number of tickets sold is lower than that of printed tickets. The number of first category prizes is set at 5, probability of winning 1/2,000,000. This probability will increase if the number of tickets sold is lower than that of printed tickets. The Italy lottery also awards daily prizes: 66 prizes, one for each day communicated during the combined television program “Soliti Ignoti”.

