Lottery Italy 2023, the first category winning tickets (top 5): all the winners

What are the winning tickets (winners) of the Lotteria Italia 2023 drawn tonight, January 6, live on Rai 1? During the special episode of I Soliti Ignoti Amadeus announced the codes of the winning tickets. Below is the complete list of all the winning tickets (top 5) of the Italy Lottery 2023:

1st Prize €5,000,000: UPDATING…

2nd Prize € 2,000,000: UPDATING…

3rd Prize €1,000,000: UPDATING…

4th Prize €500,000: UPDATING…

5th Prize €250,000: UPDATING…

ALL TICKETS DRAWN (FIRST, SECOND AND THIRD CATEGORY)

Regulation

We have seen the winning tickets of the Italy Lottery 2023, but How do I know if I’ve won? The serial number of the winning tickets (present in the lower area of ​​the ticket) and the relative amount are:

Communicated live on 6 January 2023 (only the first category prizes will be communicated), within the broadcast “Soliti Ignoti”;

Reported in the Official Bulletin of the draw of the Italy 2023 Lottery, published on the website of the Customs and Monopolies Agency www.adm.gov.it and on the website www.lotteria-italia.it;

Published in newspapers and on various websites

How can I redeem the prize?

The winning ticket, intact and original, must be presented (or sent at the owner’s risk) to:

Prize Office of Lotterie Nazionali Srl – Viale del Campo Boario, 56/D – 00154 Rome, which will issue a specific receipt

Any Intesa Sanpaolo branch in Italy (the Bank exclusively collects the ticket and forwards it to the National Lottery Prize Office, issuing the player with a specific receipt).

The winner must communicate his personal details, his address and the method of payment chosen from the following: payment by cashier’s check equal to the amount of the prize, to be collected at any Intesa Sanpaolo branch; credit to your bank account; credit to your postal current account.

How long do I have to claim the prize?

The prizes must be claimed by presenting the ticket in the prescribed manner, no later than the 180th day following the publication on the website www.adm.gov.it of the Official Bulletin of the Italy Lottery 2021. Here the complete regulation

