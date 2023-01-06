Lottery Italy 2023: all the winning tickets, complete list

This evening, Friday 6 January 2023, from 8.30 pm the winning tickets of the 2023 Italy Lottery will be drawn which, as usual, was combined with a Rai television program: “I Soliti Ignoti”, hosted by Amadeus and broadcast on Rai 1 from 8.30 pm. TPI will follow the drawing live. Below is the complete list of all the winning tickets (first, second and third category) of the 2023 Italy Lottery:

1st Prize €5,000,000: UPDATING…

2nd Prize € 2,000,000: UPDATING…

3rd Prize €1,000,000: UPDATING…

4th Prize €500,000: UPDATING…

5th Prize €250,000: UPDATING…

Lottery Italy 2023, winning tickets: the second category prizes

Below are the series, numbers and location of the sale of the 50 second-category tickets drawn, worth €50,000 each:

UPDATING…

Winning tickets: the third category prizes

Below are the series, numbers and sales locations of the 150 third-category tickets drawn, worth €25,000 each:

UPDATING…

Lottery Italy 2023: the odds of winning

The probability of winning the maximum prize of the Italy Lottery 2023, in the event of the purchase of only one coupon, is 1 in 11,000,000 as 11,000,000 tickets have been printed. Probability that, of course, will increase if the number of tickets sold is lower than that of printed tickets. The number of first category prizes is set at 5, probability of winning 1/2,000,000. This probability will increase if the number of tickets sold is lower than that of printed tickets. The Italy lottery also awards daily prizes: 66 prizes, one for each day communicated during the combined television broadcast “Soliti Ignoti”.

How do I know if I’ve won? The serial number of the winning tickets (present in the lower area of ​​the ticket) and the relative amount are:

Communicated live on 6 January 2023 (only the first category prizes will be communicated), within the broadcast “Soliti Ignoti”;

Reported in the Official Bulletin of the draw of the Italy 2023 Lottery, published on the website of the Customs and Monopolies Agency www.adm.gov.it and on the website www.lotteria-italia.it;

Published in newspapers and on various websites

How can I redeem the prize?

The winning ticket, intact and original, must be presented (or sent at the owner’s risk) to:

Prize Office of Lotterie Nazionali Srl – Viale del Campo Boario, 56/D – 00154 Rome, which will issue a specific receipt

Any Intesa Sanpaolo branch in Italy (the Bank exclusively collects the ticket and forwards it to the National Lottery Prize Office, issuing the player with a specific receipt).

The winner must communicate his personal details, his address and the method of payment chosen from the following: payment by cashier’s check equal to the amount of the prize, to be collected at any Intesa Sanpaolo counter; credit to your bank account; credit to your postal current account.

How long do I have to claim the prize?

The prizes must be claimed by presenting the ticket in the prescribed manner, no later than the 180th day following the publication on the website www.adm.gov.it of the Official Bulletin of the Italy Lottery 2021. Here the complete regulation

ALL THE LATEST NEWS ON THE ITALY LOTTERY