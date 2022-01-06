The winning ticket for the first prize of the Lottery Italy 2022 was sold in Rome. The ticket was sold by a local distributor in Rome. The first prize of 5 million euros corresponds to the coupon T018060.

As explained in the broadcast combined with the I soliti Ignoti lottery, on Raiuno, the term ‘local distributor’ means that the purchase was made in Rome, however, by a person who may have resold the tickets.

The second millionaire prize, at ticket P297147, sold in Formigine in the province of Modena, is awarded 2.5 million euros.

At ticket E263508 sold in Magliano Sabina, in the province of Rieti, the third prize of 2 million euros.

At the coupon N330633, sold in Rome, which goes to 1.5 million euros, while the D137599 ticket sold in Trapani wins one million euros.