Lottery Italy drawing 6 January 2022, 165 winning tickets: prizes for 16 million euros

You bought a ticket for the Italy lottery with draw on 6 January 2022? L’Customs agency announces that it has established that it has awarded a total of 165 awards for a amount overall of over 16 million and 806 thousand euros. In this edition approx 6.3 million tickets. The prizes of the 165 winning tickets will be distributed as follows:

Lottery Italy extraction January 6, 2022 / FIRST CATEGORY PRIZES

First prize 5,000,000

Second prize 2,500,000

Third prize 2,000,000

Fourth prize 1,500,000

Fifth prize 1,000,000

Lottery Italy extraction January 6, 2022 / SECOND CATEGORY PRIZES N 10

Prizes of 100,000

Lottery Italy drawing 6 January 2022 / THIRD CATEGORY PRIZES N 150

20,000 prizes

A total prize of 96,000 euros was reserved for the resellers where the winning tickets were purchased. The list of winning tickets will be available on the adm.gov.it website

Lottery Italy extraction January 6, 2022 / SERIES AND NUMBERS OF THE TOP 5 WINNING TICKETS EXTRACTS OF THE FIRST CATEGORY

THE WINNING TICKETS

THE 5 MILLION EURO TICKET: WINNING SERIES T018060 SOLD IN ROME

THE 2.5 MILLION EURO TICKET: WINNING SERIES P 297147 SOLD IN FORMIGINE (MODENA)

THE 2 MILLION EURO TICKET: VICENTE SERIES AND 263508 SOLD TO MAGLIANO SABINA (RIETI)

THE 1.5 MILLION EURO TICKET: VICENTE SERIES N 330633 SOLD IN ROME

THE 1 MILLION EURO TICKET: VICENTE D 137599 SERIES SOLD IN TRAPANI

Lottery Italy drawing January 6, 2022, how to collect winning tickets and prizes

If I’m holding a winning ticket how do you collect the prizes? The winning ticket must be presented intact and in original – copies are not valid even if authenticated – at a counter Intesa Sanpaolo Bank or at thePrizes Office of ” Lotterie Nazionali srl ” – viale del Campo Boario, 56 / D – 00153 Rome. The ticket can also be sent to the aforementioned office, by means of recommended a / R, indicating the personal details, the applicant’s address and the requested payment method (cashier’s check, bank or postal transfer).

Lottery Italy drawing January 6, 2022, when to request the prizes of the winning tickets

Prizes must be requested by the 180th day following the publication in the Official Gazette of the official drawing bulletin. Usually the expiration it is in the first half of July.

Lottery Italy extraction January 6, 2022, in the last 20 years forgotten prizes for 30 million euros

There are those who chase one millionaire winnings throughout life, but in the history of Italy lottery there is no lack of cases of sensational forgetfulness. In the last 20 years, as the Agimeg agency recalls, no prizes amounting to almost 30 million euros have been collected. The primacy (in negative) belongs to the edition 2008-2009, when a player from Rome he did not collect the first prize of 5 million euros, then offered again the following year (and this time won and collected).

That edition should also be remembered for the record of uncollected prizes, the total of which even touched 7 million euros. In the edition 2015-2016, They were over 2.9 million euros ‘forgotten’, including the 2 million euro second prize won a San Nicola La Strada, in the province of Caserta. But even in 2012 there was a sensational case of forgotten winning. In fact, the second prize of 2 million euros was never collected and in total almost 3 million were left in the state coffers, while in 2014 1.7 million were forgotten, including the fourth prize finished in L’Aquila.

Lottery Italy extraction January 6, 2022, a bit of history

There first official lottery Italian took place in Tripoli in Libya, at the time under Italian domination, in 1933 and was paired with the triple car racing Grand Prix. For the record, Achille Varzi won, driving a Bugatti, who preceded Tazio Nuvolari at the finish line in an Alfa Romeo. The first edition of the lottery Italian national team (1933) combined with the Tripoli Grand Prix of motoring.