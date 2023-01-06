The five million euros of the first prize of the Italian Lottery go to Bologna. The winning coupon is D 271862. Following are the other first category prizes: the second prize of 2.5 million euros for ticket L 486158 sold in Rome; the 3rd prize of 2 million euro to ticket L 349605 sold at Fonte Nuova (Rome); the 4th prize of 1.5 million euro to ticket E 004737 sold in Rome; the 5th prize of 1 million euro to ticket L 492408 sold in Parma.