First drink a cup of tea – two British lottery friends have to let their shock of winning sink in first (symbolic photo). © Grafvision/imago

Two friends thought they got really lucky at the lottery. A rollercoaster ride of emotions begins when you take a second look at the ticket.

When two people play the lottery together, it certainly brings some people together. Especially when you win, the joy is twice as great. Of course, it depends a bit on the sum, in order to perhaps fulfill a small dream. Two lottery players from Great Britain can probably sing a song about it. A nurse, 60, and a retired construction worker, 67, have shared a British lottery ticket. The two followed the drawing of the winning numbers together, like the British tabloid The Sun reported. Marion was standing in the living room and calling the numbers on her ticket to Michael in the kitchen. He compared the numbers on his computer.

Lotto friends: after winning comes the shock

Michael then yelled “yes” five times. Matched five main numbers on the ticket. Fortuna was kind to both of them. The nurse thought they had won £1,000. But then there was a call from the kitchen: “Can you please come here?”

Lotto-Los: Friends win jackpots in the millions at second glance

In addition to the five main numbers, the bonus number also matched! The two lottery friends discovered they had won £1million – the equivalent of more than €1.8million. The two kept going through the numbers. “It’s a million, it’s a million.” The two are actually a million pounds richer.

The jackpot for the two lucky guys incomprehensible. “I’m a big tea drinker, so we had a cup of tea and sat in stunned silence while we tried to process what had just happened,” the nurse told the The Sun. Particularly grueling: Since the draw was late in the evening, she had to wait until the next day to confirm her victory. She kept the lottery ticket like a treasure until the check with her name was presented.

Nurse Marion wants to continue working in her job, even if it has been a bit difficult lately because of Covid. She still wants to treat herself to something special that will remind her of this incredible prize. Maybe a little gem. Her boyfriend Michael is considering buying a car again after 41 years. (ml) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

