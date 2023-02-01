Home page World

From: Momir Takac

A player in a lottery community concealed a million-dollar win from the group. (Iconic image) © IMAGO / suedraumfoto

A lottery syndicate in Australia vows to share any winnings. But when she hits the jackpot, a member bucks. You meet in court.

Perth – Money spoils the character, as the saying goes. There seems to be something to it. A few years ago, US researchers were able to prove that people who have money see greed positively and cheat more often. In Australia you can even find living proof. It’s about a member of a lottery community who suddenly seems to give up on deals after winning.

A man from Perth regularly played the lottery with ten buddies. The group always took the same numbers. Their agreement: If there is a profit, it is shared. He was also the one who always went to the acceptance point, which issued bills and picked up winnings, reported The West Australian.

Lotto player hides millions from syndicate

With smaller profits he did this well. But in November last year, the lottery community won the jackpot: 1.5 million Australian dollars in one fell swoop. A pregnant woman who bought her certificate shortly before giving birth had the same luck.

However, the man is said not to have told his syndicate about the millions he won. It was only later that the group found out about him and complained. Things weren’t exactly rosy for Scotsman Colin Weir either, who won £161m. Because the private life of the lottery millionaire went down the drain.

Lottery jackpot is a subject in court

According to the lawsuit, filed in the Western Australian Supreme Court in early December, the man is said to have secretly pocketed the lottery win. “On or about November 13, 2022, he issued the third bill […] to pay the prize money to himself,” the documents say. There is a “mutual assumption that any prize money won on a ticket purchased on behalf of the syndicate will be shared by the members,” it said.

The attorney said her client was not aware of any guilt, wrote The West Australian. The lottery group also hired a lawyer. She said she was tasked with finding a solution “that satisfies my ten clients.” A woman won a million pounds – but regretted winning the lottery. (mt)