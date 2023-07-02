William Goitía moves between the cars waving a fan of lottery tickets that he sells to drivers in Caracas. The jackpot: half a million dollars.



At least three large lotuses have re-emerged in Venezuela in the last year and a half, driven by for an informal dollarization that the government allowed as an escape valve in the face of the acute crisis.

Playing the lottery is part of the Venezuelan DNA and for decades raffles were held that distributed millionaire prizes in bolivars. Even the late former president Hugo Chávez did not touch them when he banned casinos and bingos in 2011.

But the local currency was shattered by hyperinflation, making those prizes less attractive. Offering “one fat” in dollars was unthinkable, even illegal. With the easing of strict exchange control in 2018, things took a turn.

The Triple Gordo, which Goitía sells, today has a prize of 500,000 dollars for 5 a ticket. “We really have quite high sales,” This 55-year-old graphic designer, a salesman for six months, tells AFP.

In addition to the Triple Gordo, relaunched on January 1, 2022, this year the Kino Táchira also returned, which became the most popular draw in the country and this week has an accumulated jackpot of $750,000.

The Kino, at its peak, came to distribute the equivalent of 2 million dollars in 1998. These are prizes that are small compared to other lotteries in the world that deliver hundreds of millions of dollars, but in Venezuela, where salaries rarely exceed 100 dollars, 500,000 is a fortune that allows you to dream.

“Exhaust”

The atmosphere is frantic in the television studio: the balls are in the machine, the lights come on and the entertainers take a deep breath. It is the first transmission of “La Bola Loca”, from the Zulia Lottery, which distributes “half stick”, 500,000 dollars.

“We had more than 18, 20 years that we did not have a millionaire product or a fat one at the national level,” explains Merlín Rodríguez, president of this lottery dependent on the government of that oil state (west), badly hit by the crisis.

“This sector is growing without a doubt,” continues Rodríguez, with national -private and public- and foreign investments. The crisis massively reduced ticket sales points -90% in Zulia, according to Rodríguez- and the operators opted for methods ranging from home delivery to courier services.

“Before, there were more than 80,000 points of sale in Venezuela (…) and now there are not even 2,000,” explains Ricardo Bravo Vargas, a businessman linked to the entertainment industry who has another lottery game in Cojedes (central west) on the horizon. .

“The digital model is imposed, because everyone, or almost everyone, has a cell phone. They go to buy, play and charge for the cell phone,” he continues. “The resurgence of this industry linked to games is proportional to the crisis,” he adds.

“Most of the countries in crisis randomly seek an escape route to lower the pressure. Haiti is an example, a country with such great poverty and an average of 3 million dollars is gambled there every day. And since the pandemic this worsened, not only in Venezuela but throughout the world,” remarks the businessman.

The economy has again shown signs of stagnation in 2023 after breaking almost eight years of recession in 2022; but dollarization remains firm and is a “central element” of this resurgence of lotteries, estimates economist Asdrúbal Oliveros.

“The currency in circulation is much greater than the currency in bolivars. It is obvious that these prizes become dollars” and “in terms of dollars they can be significant,” explains Oliveros. It is common in Venezuela for regional governments, such as Zulia, to run lotteries.

The Kino is from the Táchira Lottery (west), administered by the government of that state, and the Triple Gordo from the Oriente Lottery, Monagas (east). Thus, according to Oliveros, the raffles serve as “alternative sources of income” as central government budget allocations decrease due to lack of cash.

“I make my move”

No one walked away with half a million in the first “La Bola Loca” draw, which had some 3,200 minor prize winners. In the studio is Franyerlis Diaz, 26, who won $1,000 in a previous side draw on social media. She can’t stop laughing as she receives an envelope with cash.

“I grew up in that lottery world,” he recalls. “I gave my dad little letters of ‘I love you dad’ and what he had written down on the back was (draw numbers for) Chance A, Chance B, and how much he was going to play.”

The tradition continues with street vendors like Goitía, who earns $60 for every 100 tickets sold. Goitía says that in a good week he can pocket between 80 and 100 dollars, 20 times the monthly minimum wage, which covers the basics for his family. And when he catches up with him, he plays.

“I also take risks, I play trying my luck,” he says. “I’ve earned 100, 200 and odd dollars.” But her dream, of course, is the biggest prize.

