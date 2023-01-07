Lotteria Italia, the 5 million ticket sold in Bologna

The 5 million euro ticket of the Lottery Italy 2022 was sold in the tobacco shop in via Isabella Andreini 30/F, a Bologna. This is what Agipronews learns. The second one tickets from 2.5 million was instead purchased from the Autogrill Tiburtina Sud Oil on the Urban Penetration of the A24, while the coupon that won the third prize from 2 million comes from the Vitelli bar/pastry shop in via Palombarese 368, in Fonte Nuova (Rome) .

The fourth win, also located in the capital, is signed by a local street distributor Young Italy; finally, the fifth prize winning ticket was sold at a motorway service area, this time close to Parma, precisely on the A1 Milan-Naples, Km 114,100.

Lottery Italy, Lazio above all with total prizes of 6.6 million

The three first category wins make the Lazio the best region in the 2022 edition winnings ranking. In the second prize of 2.5 million won in Romethe third prize of 2 million won at Fonte Nuova (Rome) and the fourth prize of 1.5 million in Rome are joined by a second category prize of 50 thousand euros and 31 third category prizes of 20 thousand euros, which bring the total prize money to 6,670,000 euros.

Head to head with theEmilia Romagna, where the first prize of 5 million euros was won in Bologna and the fifth prize of one million in Parma: to these, reports Agipronews, are added two second category prizes and 14 third category prizes for a total of 6,380 .000 euros. They follow at 620 thousand euros Campania (with 2 second category wins and 26 third category wins), then the Lombardywith 18 third category prizes, for a total of 360 thousand euros.

