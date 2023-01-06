The ticket from was sold in Bologna 5 million euros din the Lottery Italy 2022. Three of the five richest prizes go to Lazio, two to Emilia-Romagna. Only minor prizes for Liguria.

Here are the five winning tickets:

Series D 271862 sold in Bologna

Series L 486158 sold in Rome

Series L 349605 sold to Fonte Nuova (Rome)

Series E 004737 sold in Rome

Series L 492408 sold in Parma

Celebrating is the holder of ticket D 271862 sold in Bologna. The second prize goes to ticket L 486158 sold in Rome. The third, from 2 million to ticket L 349605 sold at Fonte Nuova in the province of Rome. One and a half million for ticket E 004737 sold in Rome and finally one million for the lucky owner of ticket L 492408 sold in Parma.

According to what Agipronews learns, 72% of the tickets for this edition were sold at authorized outlets, such as newsstands and tobacconists, while 14% was sold by local distributors, street vendors or resellers who purchase from large distributors. They also keep the sales in Autogrill, historic lucky “stage” for the Lottery, where 12% of the tickets were sold. The “virtual” coupons issued are 101,445, 2% of the total figure and clearly up on last year.