Goodbye to Formula E

After almost thirty years of career spent in various open-wheel series, including for André Lotterer the time has come to say ‘enough’ in this specific field: the German driver, next six championships spent in Formula Ehas in fact decided to interrupt his adventure not only in the top category of 100% electric single-seaters, where he had contested the last season at the wheel of the Avalanche Andretti team (which from next year will be called Andretti Global), but more generally with the single-seater.

Only one goal

The teammate of the new world champion Jake Dennis will thus leave Formula E from next season, opening a new chapter in the drivers’ market and pushing the Andretti team to focus on the replacement of the 41-year-old from Duisburg, author of eight podiums but never on the top step of the podium. The German’s goal, as announced on his official social channels, is now to definitively focus on the WECa category that will also see him involved this weekend in the 6 Hours of Fuji at the wheel of Porsche Penske.

Farewell and thanks

Below is his long message published today: “I have some news to share with you. It’s time for me to close a chapter of 26 years of single-seater racing! – he has declared – I have decided not to race in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship anymore to concentrate fully on my challenge with the Porsche Penske Motorsport team to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans (for the fourth time) and the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship. It has been a great journey racing in Formula BMW and Formula Renault, in Formula 3, Champ Car, Formula Nippon, Super Formula, Formula 1 and finally in the Formula E family, which I joined at the start of Season 4 in 2017. I would like to thank the people who helped me enter this innovative and exciting championship; Leo Thomas, Julian & Alexander Jakobi, JEV and the Techeetah team! The adventures together were amazing! A big thank you also goes to TAG Heuer Porsche FE who gave me the opportunity to lead the team in its Formula E debut in Season 6! Last but not least, my engineer Fabrice Roussel, who has shown incredible support from the beginning and throughout the journey of the three Formula E teams, and the Avalanche Andretti Formula E Team for trusting me throughout Season 9. I would like to personally thank Alejandro Agag, his team and the FIA ​​for creating Formula E, it has been an amazing journey and you have changed many of our lives. Formula E was the most challenging and fun championship I have competed in! I am extremely grateful and proud to have raced in Formula E, to have promoted all sustainable technologies and to have met the amazing people in this paddock, some of whom have become my best friends today. Thank you all for the incredible support all these years.”

Thank you, Andre ❤️ We can confirm that @Andre_Lotterer will not be returning to the team in 2024. We would like to thank Andre for all his efforts and wish him the very best in his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/p5XPlEM3nP — Andretti Formula E (@AndrettiFE) September 8, 2023

The experiences and successes

During his long stay in motorsport, not yet concluded, Lotterer won the Formula BMW Junior and German championships in the two-year period 1998-1999, starting a gradual growth in the world of four-wheel competitions: in 2011, the German rose to the top step of the championship in Nippon Formula (now known as Super Formula), before making the big leap into Formula 1 in 2014 at the wheel of Caterham, with an experience that however ended at the end of the same year. In the past, Lotterer had also served as a test driver for Jaguar, again in Circus. The most emblematic successes, however, came in the WEC, a category in which he became champion in 2012 with Audi and in which he boasts three victories in the history of the 24 Hours of Le Mans (2011, 2012 and 2014, in all cases always with Audi). Added to these are the other two victories in Super GT, dating back to 2006 and 2009.