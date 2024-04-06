The Belgian Lotte Kopecky won Paris-Roubaix on Saturday. The SD Worx-Protime world champion was the fastest in a sprint of six riders at the velodrome in Roubaix. Kopecky, who had made Paris-Roubaix her big goal of the season and was the favorite, stayed ahead of Italy's Elisa Balsamo and the American Pfeiffer Georgi. Marianne Vos finished fourth, ahead of her compatriots Amber Kraak and Ellen van Dijk.

In a dry edition, the peloton started with world champion Kopecky and Vos as favorites on the 148.5 kilometers between Denain and Roubaix. The route contained seventeen cobblestone sections, the first of which was about 75 kilometers from the finish. Kopecky showed that she was strong on those stretches with a number of accelerations. Vos usually responded attentively.

Also read

World champion Lotte Kopecky likes to keep control: 'It drove me crazy that I had to weigh everything from the dietitian'

The French rider Jade Wiel rode ahead alone for a while – a group with Georgi had already done so for a short time – but she did not get more than half a minute ahead. Wiel was then relieved by Ellen van Dijk and Amber Kraak. Kopecky, Vos and Balsamo joined in and the five of them started the last tough cobblestone section of Carrefour de L'Arbre, where the Italian had to drop. Vos accelerated, but did not get away. Georgi returned to the front and took Balsamo with him again. A chasing group including Lorena Wiebes was only about half a minute away.

First win Paris-Roubaix

The six riders rode together to the velodrome in Roubaix. In the sprint, Vos tried to make a difference on the inside bend of the track, but Kopecky came around the outside and was the fastest. Behind the six, Wiebes won the sprint of the pursuers for seventh place.

It is the first time that Kopecky has won Paris-Roubaix – the cycling race had its fourth edition for women on Saturday. The Belgian was already the best in 2022 and 2023 in, among others, the Tour of Flanders. This season the 28-year-old cyclist won Strade Bianche and Nokere Koerse. (AP)