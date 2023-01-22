Home page World

Due to falling temperatures and current snowfall, Austria’s ski areas are looking forward to the upcoming high season in February. © Jan Woitas/dpa/Archive

A snow roller is moving across Austria and is also bringing lots of fresh snow to the capital, Vienna. Sunday will bring sunny breaks with temperatures down to minus ten degrees Celsius.

Vienna – Finally there is real snow: On Saturday, large parts of Austria presented themselves in deep winter – even in Vienna it was already snowing a few centimeters. Plenty of fresh snow is expected throughout the weekend. Along the northern side of the Alps, especially in the congested areas, there are loud Wetter.at heavy and often persistent snowfall.

Only in the south does the sun come through thanks to a so-called foehn effect. It will therefore remain largely free of precipitation there. The wind will be moderate to brisk, but on the eastern edge of the Alps and in foehn aisles on the southern side of the Alps it will blow strongly from north-west to north. The daily highs are loud Wetter.at at minus three to plus three degrees Celsius.

Weather in Austria on Sunday and at the beginning of the week: snowfall with sunny breaks up to minus ten degrees Celsius

From dense clouds it snows lightly to moderately in some areas on Sunday, but also a little heavier in some sections in the east, especially during the afternoon hours. Snow falls all the way down to low altitudes. There are a few sunny patches in the south and south-west, where there is consistently no precipitation. The wind will be weak to moderate, in the east sometimes brisk from north-west to north. Early temperatures minus ten to zero degrees Celsius. The maximum daily temperatures are between minus two and plus three degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the Alpine region will be supplied with moist and somewhat milder sea air from the south, which will meet winter cold air masses at the beginning of the week. There are many dense clouds across the country and only a few loosenings locally in the west. From early in the morning precipitation will move in from the south, initially snow will fall.

The snow line sometimes rises to around 500 meters, in the east it is even higher, which means that the precipitation in the south-east and east often turns into rain. Larger quantities are possible if the disruption passes, but not yet certain. Moderate to brisk north wind will blow, in the southern Tauern valleys it will be föhn. Early temperatures minus ten to minus one degree Celsius. The maximum daily temperatures are between minus two and plus four degrees.