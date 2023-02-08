Nicolò in Istanbul for medical visits, no public event for him as a sign of mourning for the earthquake. Latest details for the agreement with Roma: 20 million plus bonuses, for the player a 35 million termination clause

Nicoló Zaniolo woke up under the snow of Istanbul. On his first day in Turkey, the former Roma talent was able to admire the city that lives halfway between Europe and Asia during a snowfall: however, there is no time to enjoy the panorama of the Bosphorus state. In fact, this morning the striker, accompanied by his family and Galatasaray’s medical staff, is carrying out the preparatory medical tests for signing the contract that will bind him to the Giallorossi until 2027. Once the tests have been completed – carried out in one of the main clinics in the city – Zaniolo will visit the stadium which will soon become his new home. However, there are no official presentations or the usual crowds. Given the very difficult moment that Turkey is going through, due to the violent earthquake that hit the country, the arena that hosts the matches of the team coached by Buruk has turned into a meeting point – organized by Galatasaray and its fans – to participate significantly in humanitarian aid. See also Dortmund avalanche on Besiktas. Ajax do not miss a shot and score 6 out of 6

No party — Yesterday evening, after Zaniolo’s departure from Linate, around three thousand fans had organized themselves to welcome the player at the airport. However, the idea did not materialize, due to the drama that hit a large part of Turkey. Galatasaray’s management has decided to keep a low profile, as a sign of solidarity and respect for the victims and families destroyed by a catastrophic event such as the earthquake that brought the country to its knees. Therefore, to celebrate the purchase of the former Roma star, there will be other occasions. Maybe during the first home game that Zaniolo will play in front of his new audience.

Clause — The negotiation between Rome and Galatasaray for the outright sale of the class of ’99 is in its final stages. The clubs are continuing to file some details and – very soon – the white smoke is expected (the Turkish market closes today at 8 pm Italian time). In Trigoria they will collect around 20 million plus bonuses (a percentage on future resale cannot be excluded) while, on the agreement that will tie the 23-year-old to the Giallorossi in Istanbul until 2027, a 35 million termination clause will be inserted. The clause will be valid for everyone – not just for Italian clubs – but the figure is destined to decrease over the years. See also Sampdoria-Naples, the challenge to Ferraris. The memory of Vialli and Mihajlovic

