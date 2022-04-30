Singer S10 experienced a ‘glowing’ first rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin today, according to expert Cornald Maas. The first photos show how the decor is subdued and quite dark, with only orange rays of light in the background. After the performance, she told the press why a song about deep feelings belongs at the song party. “Why not dance to your sadness?”

