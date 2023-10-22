The auditorium of the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam is packed. The VU is extremely secure for this debate. No coats or bags, everyone was checked with a metal detector. There is also a lot of security in the hall. Here too, as is often the case at meetings about politics: mainly boys.

“I am very curious about Omtzigt, because he has not yet been attacked for anything. I don’t know yet what his views are,” says Iris Holwerda (21), a student of European Studies in Leeuwarden. “And I’m curious to see how the rest respond to that.”

There are already five chairs and jugs of water on the stage: for presenter Twan Huys and the four party leaders. Caroline van der Plas (BBB), Frans Timmermans (GroenLinks-PvdA), Pieter Omtzigt (NSC) and Dilan Yesilgöz (VVD). We’re going to see, in ten minutes, who needs the talking water the most.

