After several soaking wet days, the water level of the rivers continues to rise. Rivers are overflowing their banks in several places in the country. There will also be a lot of showers and strong winds on Christmas Day. Municipalities and water boards are preparing for flooding. Additional inspections of dikes and weirs are taking place and water pumps are running at full speed.

#Lots #rain #Christmas #Day #extra #inspections #dikes #due #high #water #pumps #working #overtime