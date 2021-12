Lots of photos, smiles and special gifts: watch the meeting between Ibrahimovic and Pope Francis

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was received in the Vatican for a meeting with the Pope to whom he donated a Rossoneri shirt, together with the new book “Adrenalina”. Bergoglio appreciated: “I’ll read it willingly, sport is a message of humanity and greatness”

.

