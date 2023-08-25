The only one who can explain what went wrong is him, Divock Origi, 28-year-old and failed psychologist. He declared it some time ago: “I love studying personality, I can tell who is extroverted and who is not, I will go back to studying when I stop”. First theme: understanding what went wrong at Milan. How is it possible to go from European champions with Liverpool – three goals between the semi-final and final in 2019 – to redundant without an offer?