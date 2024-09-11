Another week, another reviews from the Japanese magazine Famitsu a historic magazine that has been resisting indomitable in paper form for years, despite the pressure of the web. The titles reviewed in issue 1865 are mostly disappointing, at least according to the votes assigned . Consider that there are three out of five games below 30 (what Famitsu considers the threshold to exceed to emerge from mediocrity), with the others having just surpassed the fateful value.

The reviews

Incidentally, The best title of the month is the third-person stealth RPG Evotinction for PlayStation 4 and 5, which took home a 31 out of 40 (Famitsu’s scores are the result of the sum of four votes given by as many editors of the magazine). Bang-On Balls: Chronicles for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch was saved with a 30 out of 40, but the rest are not. In particular, the worst of the month is Candle Knight for PlayStation 4 and 5, an action platformer for PlayStation 4 and 5 that managed to snatch only a 25 out of 40.

An image from Bang-On Balls: Chronicles

But enough chit-chat, let’s look at this week’s Famitsu scores.

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch) – 8/8/7/7 [30 / 40]

Candle Knight (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4) – 7/6/7/5 [25 / 40]

Death end re;Quest Code Z (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch) – 7/8/7/7 [29 / 40]

EVOTINCTION (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4) – 8/8/8/7 [31 / 40]

Ikki Unite (Nintendo Switch) – 7/7/9/6 [29 / 40]

What else can I add? It’s rare to see such a string of votes on Famitsu, which is usually quite lenient in its judgments.