In addition to the small Fabia, the Scala and the Kamig are the entry-level models in the Škoda world. Both are on the same platform and have the same engines. The instruments are now digital.

MIn the 1990s, Volkswagen acquired a now extremely successful subsidiary, Škoda. The self-confident Czechs know how to play an independent role in the corporate world and have long since worked their way up to become the number one importer in Germany. Only parent VW, sister Audi as well as BMW and Mercedes-Benz sell more vehicles in this country. With 168,000 new registrations in 2023, Škoda is also leaving Opel (144,000) and Ford (116,000) behind. In January, Škoda was even third ahead of BMW and Audi. It's only a snapshot, people at the headquarters in Weiterstadt in southern Hesse say happily, but it's still nice and an incentive.

Without question, we want to be at the top again this year, even if third place is certainly not maintainable. A number of new products should help to secure fifth place, starting with the revision of the bread-and-butter models Scala and Kamiq. In general, Škoda is a brand that is defined by practicality and good value for money.