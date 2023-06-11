Home page World

Also nice: The Capo Vaticano in Calabria. (Iconic image) © IMAGO / Panthermedia

Italy’s prices for a visit to the beach will rise in 2023. Now the country’s most expensive beach has been chosen. There is also a lot of holiday romance on the seats behind – at full prices.

Rome – soft sand, crystal clear water, plenty of sun. For many Germans, the holiday season is just around the corner and in 2023 thousands will be drawn to Italy again. Most of them cost a lot for that. But whether a day at the beach can cost more than 1000 euros?

At least that is the price that the “Le Cinque Vele Beach Club” in Marina dei Pescoluse in the picturesque Salento is asking for its exclusive beach experience. The Italian consumer association Codacons officially chooses the club as the most expensive beach in Italy.

Italy’s most expensive beach: a day at the sea for more than 1000 euros

To be more precise, a day in August in the club costs 1010 euros – if you book the right offer. In return, sun-seekers get a pavilion with a seating area and table, four king-size beds, towels and an aperitif with sparkling wine and fruit.

But the price hike didn’t come overnight like that Corriere della Sera reported. Last year, the club owner justified his prices by saying that you have to consider the “experience as a whole” and not just the loungers or refreshments. Admittedly, the beach in southern Italy is beautiful.

In general, beach holidays in Italy will become more expensive in 2023, Codacons notes in its report. According to the consumer association, you will pay between ten and 15 percent more this year. For a parasol and two loungers, 30 to 35 euros will be due this summer at the weekend.

Italy’s luxury beaches: You can spend a lot of money here too

But if you want, you can of course spend more on Italy’s luxury beaches – much more.

Because the “Le Cinque Vele Beach Club” is not the only expensive beach. The “Twiga” in Forte dei Marmi in Tuscany, which is popular with VIPs, follows in second place in the Codacon ranking, albeit with some distance, according to the news agency agent press reported. Here, an Arabic tent with a sofa, two king-size beds, two standard beds, a chair and a table costs just 600 euros a day. However, according to Codacons, the “Twiga” holds the record in terms of price increases: in 2020, a similar offer cost just under 400 euros.

For third place in the expensive ranking, you have to go even further to the north of Italy: on the beach at the Hotel Excelsior in Venice you pay 515 euros in August. According to the report, you get loungers, deck chairs, a table, four folding chairs and beach towels.