Coco Chanel assured that a Balenciaga design is appreciated for its secrets or, in other words, for its tailoring. And those mysteries and questions have had to be answered by the renowned costume designer Bina Daigeler, nominated for an Oscar for the action film 'Mulan', and the costume designer Pepo Ruiz Dorado. The German and the Spaniard have been in charge of recreating the entire wardrobe for the series 'Cristóbal Balenciaga', on Disney+, which premieres on January 19.

Daigeler and Ruiz have dressed the characters of the series, starring Alberto San Juan and an international cast of actors who give life to recognized characters from the 20th century who were fundamental in the master's life. And they have done it thanks to the designer's original sketches, which they have given body with a laborious process by hand, imitating the one carried out in the Balenciaga workshop. The most complicated thing, reveals the costume director, “was finding the fabrics.” And they are no longer made in the same way as in the year 37. They do not have the same material, nor do they have the same weight.

Details that have been arrived at through hard research, many prototypes, some luck in finding several authentic fabrics from the time and some tricks, such as the one used to replicate Queen Fabiola's wedding dress, one of the great icons. of his work, gluing two fabrics together to achieve the volume, rigidity and strength of the original.

A wedding dress that is an example of what haute couture is, with a structure so that the train did not pull or weigh down Fabiola and that her neck remained free despite wearing a cape. A piece so special that the box that was used to transport it from the Balenciaga workshop in Madrid to the Laeken Palace in Brussels has also been recreated. “That's what a ready-to-wear garment can never achieve, being escorted by six motorcycles,” Guetaria's teacher said then.

To highlight these details of the costume work, Disney offers the possibility of seeing up close the handmade replicas of the most emblematic dresses used in the series thanks to an immersive exhibition at the Royal Botanical Garden of Madrid. An audiovisual space that will allow visitors to feel like they are inside the episodes of 'Cristóbal Balenciaga' through unpublished images of the shows and the different moments of his life that the series covers, created by Lourdes Iglesias and the 12-time Goya winners. Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño and Jose Mari Goenaga.

The Exhibition of the 'Cristóbal Balenciaga' series invites visitors to a journey through different rooms, each with the styles of each of the six episodes of the series: from its beginnings in Paris in 1937, when Cristóbal Balenciaga presented his first haute couture collection in Paris, going through his entire professional career in his workshops in Madrid and San Sebastián; until his consecration as one of the most important designers of all time, with a room in which to feel like you were in one of his shows.

According to Sofía Fábregas, Vice President of Original Production at Disney+ Spain, «the series contains a unique universe that is worth showing. The production value has been exceptional. Every detail is taken care of to the millimeter: from the impeccable art direction of Mikel Serrano; the pattern created by hand, respecting the technical rigor that characterized the master, and that the team of Bina Daigeler and Pepo Ruiz Dorado have achieved in approaching all the designs for the series. With this exhibition, we want to offer the viewer the unique experience of perceiving in first person the craftsmanship that has surrounded the entire process.