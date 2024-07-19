Last Wednesday Electronic Arts has officially presented EA Sports FC 25 with a trailer and a press release in which he illustrated some features. Today instead he published an in-depth look at the various modes and some features which we remind you will be released this fall on PC, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One. Obviously there is no shortage In-Game Purchase Issues which it seems will be expanded in some way.

All the news

We’ve already covered the removal of contracts in Football Ultimate Team (FUT), but there’s more that’s been added. Let’s look: Clubs can now be relegated; there’s a new Club store to buy cosmetic items for players; Club League matchmaking now prioritises finding clubs with similar skill levels; there are full, “authentic” match intros for Career Mode (whatever that means); the youth system has access to “over 160 countries” to recruit talented players from; there are more customisation options when setting up your career; the player morale system has been “refined” and will focus on “finding the right balance” to achieve player happiness.

For the rest, Electronic Arts has promised that Will post more updates later this month on the various modes and new features. Incidentally, we will know more about the gameplay, Rush and Clubs in July. In-depth information on Ultimate Team and Career is planned for August.

EA Sports FC 25 will launch on September 20th for those who purchase the Ultimate Edition of the game. Those who purchase the Standard Edition will be able to access the game a week later, on September 27th.