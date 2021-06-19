Christian you already made it clear that you like drinks decaffeinated. But those who know the bug they know everything happens I contradict himor when of football games it is about. The one this afternoon in Munich is one of those that speeds up the Portuguese’s heartbeat like an injection of epinephrine. And not just for power seal the pass to eighth in this Eurocup beating the Mannschaft, but also because of the personal incentive it entails. Despite have become in the maximum goalsr of the history of the Euro after its recent double against Hungary (0-3), the crack has not yet managed to wet against a German team. Time of remove the thorn and add one more victim to your list.

Cristiano is aware of the straits in which they are submerged those of Löw. The defeat against France it forces them to add yes or yes if they want to avoid a very final for third place against the Hungarians. The blow before the world champion has returned to sow doubts in a Löw that does not rule out revolutionize your eleven for the vital appointment before the Portuguese. Go back to line four back, go back to Kimmich to its natural habitat in the center of the field or bet on a born nine like Werner. Goretzka also ask for a place after his injury. The coach decides. It has no margin for error.

Those of Santos are not free of doubts either. The double pivot against Hungary formed by Danilo and William, Betic without too much prominence under the orders of Pellegrini, did not convince in the neighboring country. A request was made more offensive betleaning more towards unbalancing players the likes of João Félix, no minutes in debut. However, everything points to Santos keep your scheme and choose to secure the center of the field against an opponent who has not won in an official match for 21 years. What’s more, his own Christian lost the four times he came to face a Mannschaft. More adrenaline for him bug.

