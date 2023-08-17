from the newsroomi from the newsroom https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/17/2023 – 9:21 am

Bets are already valid for the Lotofácil da Independência, to be drawn on September 9th. The 2,900th special contest will have an estimated prize of R$ 200 million.

If only one winner takes the Lotofácil da Independência prize and invests the entire amount in CAIXA Poupança, he will receive around R$ 1.36 million in earnings in the first month. If they prefer to invest in real estate, the winner will be able to purchase 80 high-end apartments worth R$ 2.5 million each.

As in other CAIXA Lottery special contests, the prize does not accumulate. If there are no winning bets with 15 numbers, the prize will be shared among the 14 numbers matched and so on, according to the rule of the modality. Lotofácil single bet costs R$ 3.

To bet you need to mark between 15 and 20 numbers, among the 25 available on the ticket. Take the prize who matches 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers. It is also possible to let the system choose the numbers through Surprise. More information can be found here.

sweepstakes

With Bolão CAIXA, bettors can place bets in a group. Just fill in the appropriate field on the ticket or ask the lottery attendant. Opting for Bolão, each participant will be entitled to a quota, with individual receipt, which makes it possible to receive the prize separately, in case the bet is the winner.

In Lotofácil, the lotteries have a minimum price of R$ 12, and each share cannot be less than R$ 4. The player can also purchase shares of syndicates organized by lottery companies. Just ask the attendant for the number of shares you want and keep the receipt to check the bet on the day of the draw. In this case, an additional service fee of up to 35% of the quota value may be charged, at the lottery’s discretion.

With information from Caixa Econômica.