From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/07/2024 – 6:00

The special Lotofácil independence draw can pay out a prize of R$200 million. The draw will be held on Monday, the 9th, starting at 8 pm, with live broadcast on CAIXA’s YouTube channel and on the CAIXA Lottery Facebook page.

The winner is the person who gets 15 correct numbers. However, since this is a special contest, the prize will not accumulate. If no one gets all the numbers right, the amount will be divided between those who get 14 correct. If the highest number of correct numbers is 13, the prize will go to whoever gets that many correct, and so on.

But what if someone wins the jackpot alone? How much would the money yield in financial investments for the lucky winner? ​At the request of the website This is MoneyAlex Andrade, CEO of Swiss Capital, carried out a simulation showing how much the prize would return per month if the prize amount were applied in full to investments such as savings, CDB, funds or Treasury Direct.

How much does R$200 million per month yield?

In savings accounts, the most conservative and popular investment option in the country, the fortune would yield R$1.1 million per month to the lucky winner. On the other hand, in a Pre-Fixed CDB with 13.35% per year, the prize would generate a monthly income of R$1.6 million. See the table below:

A CDB with 110% of the CDI would yield R$1.41 million per month. A CDB with 120% of the CDI would yield a return of approximately R$1.53 million per month.

In the pre-fixed Treasury (with liquidity for 2027), the prize money would yield around R$1.41 million per month. In the pre-fixed Treasury maturing in 2031, the prize money would yield a monthly return of R$1.38 million.

How to play

To bet, simply mark between 15 and 20 numbers from the 25 available. Whoever gets 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers right wins the prize. You can also let the system choose the numbers using Surpresinha.

A simple Lotofácil bet costs R$3. To mark more than 15 numbers, the values ​​increase as the number of numbers marked increases, according to the proportion shown in the following table:

Quantity of numbers Value in R$ 15 numbers 3 16 numbers 48 17 numbers 408 18 numbers 2,448.00 19 numbers 11,628.00 20 numbers 46,512.00​

Another way to increase your chances is to create syndicates with several sets of fifteen numbers starting at R$12. To do this, simply fill in the appropriate field on the ticket or ask the lottery attendant.

This is the 13th edition of the special Lotofácil contest. Last year, 2023, 65 bettors won the main prize and each received R$2,955,552.77.