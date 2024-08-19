From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/19/2024 – 5:00

The special Lotofácil independence draw can pay out a prize of R$200 million. The draw will be on September 9th at 8pm, and tickets are already available for purchase starting at R$3.

The winner is the person who gets 15 correct numbers. However, since this is a special contest, the prize will not accumulate. If no one gets all the numbers right, the amount will be divided between those who get 14 correct. If the highest number of correct numbers is 13, the prize will go to whoever gets that many correct, and so on.

The Lotofácil contest is already known as one of the easiest in Loterias Caixa, since between 15 and 20 numbers out of 25 are marked. Bets can be made at any lottery house, through the app or on the website, at this link.

Bets with many numbers

To mark more than 15 numbers, the values ​​increase as the number of tens marked increases, according to the proportion shown in the following table:

Quantity of numbers Value in R$ 15 numbers 3 16 numbers 48 17 numbers 408 18 numbers 2,448.00 19 numbers 11,628.00 20 numbers 46,512.00​

Another way to increase your chances is to create syndicates with several sets of fifteen numbers starting at R$12. To do this, simply fill in the appropriate field on the ticket or ask the lottery attendant.