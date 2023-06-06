Lotito and the “Salernitana 2021” trust to sell the Campania club

Claudius lot ended up in the crosshairs of the Prosecutor’s Office Tivoliopened an investigation for false invoices. In addition to the president of Lazio and a senator from FI, others are also involved you are managersincluding also the resigning ds The Tares. Under the lens of the magistrates – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – there are the purchases of seven players della Salernitana, also owned by Lotito. The investigation stems from a report by Bank of Italy which dates back to November 3, 2021. At the time Lotito and Mezzaroma merged their stake into a trust called “Salerno 2021”. Who has the task of finding a buyer for the company that has just been promoted to Serie A. Alla Finance Guard the task of verifying that no sums of money resulting from crimes have ended up in the trust. The results of the investigation are included in a report dated 28 April 2022. They are reported several anomalies and financially shady operations.

Read also: Naples, De Laurentiis has called Sarri for the after-Spalletti

Read also: Pioli, Lotito, Rovella and… Children’s Friend Award, here are the winners

The balance – continues the Fact – it closes with a profit of 610 thousand. The case of Jean-Daniel Akpa-Akpronow 31 years old. Lazio buys him for 13.4 million even if its valuation is 600 thousand euros. Lazio’s lawyers have deposited the wire transfers with the prosecutor’s office to ensure the validity of the transactions. The prosecutors of Tivoli replied to the defenses that “again no documentation relating to the hypotheses of the issue and use of false invoices (…) was transmitted in subsequent information”. Among the reported cases there is also that of the attacker Mattia go out of your wayin 2017 moved from Pro Vercelli to Salernitana for 110 thousand euros and in June 2018, after a 12-goal season in Serie B, sold to Lazio for 3 million and immediately shot at Parma.

Subscribe to the newsletter

