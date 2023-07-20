Through an editorial, the patron Claudio Lotito spoke on the occasion of the nineteenth anniversary of his presidency in the biancoceleste

“First of all thanks to all those who have remembered the importance of this day in my life. 19 years have passed, but the enthusiasm has never lacked. I will never forget when I took over the Club: urgent needs had to be met and the priority was to prevent Lazio from falling into football oblivion. With dedication, sacrifices and work we have managed to restore a dimension appropriate to the history of Lazio. And all the time dedicated to this mission still accompanies me today: with the same enthusiasm, in a daily agenda always full of commitment and total dedication to my duties.

We come from a second place, conquered with merit, believing in it and wanting to improve day after day. I thank all the components that made the result possible and the way to achieve it. And the men who ended a cycle of sweat, belonging and total professionalism with us, like Stefan Radu and Sergej Milinkovic Savic. In this month that recalls my inauguration, in exemplary terms of dedication and belonging we have lost the historic figure of Vincenzo D`Amico. We keep and will always keep these values ​​in today’s and tomorrow’s Lazio, in a football that is increasingly distant from these principles.

We will play four competitions in which we will have to show ourselves. The goals already achieved must be a springboard projected into the future. And I’m not referring only to the first team, but also to the Lazio Women and the men’s Primavera, who deservedly regain the top category this year. We will have an eye on the entire youth sector, the goal is to give prestige to the efforts made by all the components.

Finding the Champions League again after three years gives us back the most important European showcase for clubs, but also the public frame that deserves to share their passion with the team, an opportunity not granted in the 2020 edition played under the cursed COVID.

We are working to ensure that Lazio is always at the top, can be a growing club, in the path we are facing, in a summer full of many priorities. And know that yours fit into mine.

One last thought for the fans: don’t be afraid, the love for Lazio is intact, indeed it has increased year after year for 19 years. I think again of the atmosphere created around today’s team and that of May 26, 2013 in the last home match at the Olimpico…

As we have always said, we are a big family: we are all proceeding together, united for another intense season".

