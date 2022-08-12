Elections, the long list of the unpresentables. Resounding returns

The hunt for a armored seat for the next ones elections policies of September 25 is in full swing, party leaders must decide how compose the lists and time is running out, the deadline to define everything is between less than 10 days. The latest from the election campaign – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – is one double negotiation which would see a seat in Parliament and a shot of transfer market: the president of the Lazio Claudio Lotitoin fact, he would be looking for one secure application and converses with Berlusconipatron of Come on Italy but also of the Monzato whom he offered on sale – just 3 million – the purchase of the defender Francesco Unripe. Lotito confirms the two negotiations, but deny the link even if the double blow already illuminates the eve of September 25th.

Among the various candidacies – continues the fact – they are also advancing so many unpresentable, with convictions against him. For Come on Italy Renato Schifani one seat is worth Senate but it could also be the ace to play for presidency of Sicily, despite being at the stand in Caltanissetta in the trial on the Montante system. Victoria’s Secret lingerie bought in New York, dinners at Parioli and shopping in via Condotti “to the detriment of Ugl” earned a conviction for misappropriation to Renata Polverini. He also aspires to return to Parliament Luigi Grillo that the UDC candidates leaders in Liguria despite having negotiated 2 years and 8 months for the accusation of corruption at the time of the Milan Expo. Mariarosaria Rossiformer loyal of the Knight today in the Totiane troops, is on trial for false testimony as part of the Ruby ter, while the other former blue Paolo Romani is under investigation for peculation (for peculation he has already been sentenced to 1 year and 4 months). And Vittorio Sgarbi? He should return to Parliament, who he was convicted of in 1996 aggravated scam and continued to the detriment of the state.

Subscribe to the newsletter

