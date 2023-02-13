The biancoceleste patron spoke to the team yesterday in Formello trying to mark the restart of the biancocelesti after the difficult period

This time there is no room for outbursts, for the hard punch. There is no room for barbs about prepaid salaries or lectures, whether group or individual. President lot he smelled the air of danger and understood that more was needed this time. After the match against Atalanta he remained silent, he only spoke with Sarri in the belly of the stadium.

A lot of anger for the too many points lost along the way, but also the awareness that at this moment calmness is needed instead of anger. After all, it marries the line of Sarri on Saturday’s race, as he reveals The messenger: “There is a lack of concentration and serenity in this moment in which everything is going sideways. It was a strange game with Atalanta, who found a Euro goal in the corner. And it would have gone differently if Immobile had then scored”. See also The comparison of the current World Cup cycle with that of 'Chepo' de la Torre

We need serenity, we need to remove discomfort. So lot yesterday morning he showed up in Formello and, before moving to Fersini to follow the victory of the Lazio Women, around 12 he spoke to the group of Sarri. “Now there are no more appeals, you can’t make any more mistakes because we are still two points away from third place. Let it be clear to everyone, we are an excellent team and the Champions League is not a miracle” the patron said to the players, with Sarri and no one else present. Now comes the conference league, but above all what matters is starting again in the championship starting from the Salerno match. To stay on the Champions train you can no longer go wrong.

