Lotito does not lose the “habit” of falling asleep

The image of is going crazy on social media Claudio Lotito while he sleeps in the middle of a session of the Parliamentary Commission. This is nothing new for the entrepreneur and “Presidentissimo” of Lazio who has been involved in politics, who seems to have a habit of falling asleep at delicate moments.

Among the famous and numerous snoring sounds, it is impossible not to remember that of 2019 when the owner of Lazio fell asleep during a Lega Serie A Assembly in Milan amidst the laughter of other club representatives such as Andrea Agnelli (Juve), Paolo Scaroni (Milan) e Giuseppe Marotta (Inter).

