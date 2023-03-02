Bushnaq began his musical performance in front of large audiences who interacted with the songs of peace and love with the song “This is a song for them”, which he said was a tribute to the earthquake victims from the two countries, then he presented a bouquet of his tarab and percussive songs.

Bouchnak said, in exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia, that supporting the victims of disasters and supporting them is a duty before God and before history that cannot be delayed, expressing his readiness to present more artistic concerts in all the country’s governorates in order for their incomes to return to those affected by the earthquake in each of Syria and Turkey.

Bushnaq added: “We hope that the devastating earthquake will be the last of the sorrows, that we will not see more calamities, and that God will spare us the calamity, and I call on everyone to help the victims with the available capabilities they have, and personally I wish to give them more than what I have to offer, and I expressed to the Minister of Culture my I am ready to revive more concerts of solidarity.

Bouchnak emphasized that “all the musicians who accompanied him at the concert volunteered their wages for the success of the solidarity ceremony, which is what Tunisian artists from different generations are keen on, who will not hesitate to present group concerts for the noble goals of solidarity with brotherly peoples during crises.”

It is noteworthy that this concert, presented by the artist Lotfi Bouchnak, comes as part of a wave of solidarity by Tunisians with the earthquake victims, which varied between providing relief materials, collecting donations, and sending search and rescue teams consisting of doctors and protection teams.